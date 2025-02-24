Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 37,633 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 164.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 173.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,266 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE ET opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

