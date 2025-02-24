Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.7 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.