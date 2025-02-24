Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.88, but opened at $28.49. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 164,937 shares.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

