Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.88, but opened at $28.49. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 164,937 shares.
The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.04%.
The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
