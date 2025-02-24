Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 421,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,519 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,962.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 753,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 728,553 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,561.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 591,913 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 640,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 504,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 344,278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

