Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in XPO by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,042 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,923.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPO by 239.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 390,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 61.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 683,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after buying an additional 259,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Down 5.8 %

XPO stock opened at $124.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

