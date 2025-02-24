Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 17,949 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 660,443 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 603,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 448,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter.

PREF stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

