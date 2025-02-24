Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

GTBIF stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.31. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

