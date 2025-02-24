Holistic Financial Partners Has $208,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in SAP were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter.

SAP opened at $282.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.73. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

