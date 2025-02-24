Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

