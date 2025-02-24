Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 14,551 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $34,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 267,723 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $87.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.