Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,501 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $45,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,522,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $61,697,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 561,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.99 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

