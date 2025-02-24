Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $405.59 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,988,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,236 shares during the period. Veralto accounts for about 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $405,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veralto by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Veralto by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $85.70 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

