Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 126,556 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 126,556 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

DIS stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

