Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 70,374 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,374 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $188,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Trading Down 2.5 %

PTC opened at $161.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.02 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day moving average of $183.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.