Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 5,445 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2025

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $66.11 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.