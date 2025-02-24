Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 5,445 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of INTA opened at $66.11 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
