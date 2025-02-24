Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 122625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

