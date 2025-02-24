Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

