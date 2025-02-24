iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.39. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

