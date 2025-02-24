iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 3905108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

