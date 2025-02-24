J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Quarry LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

