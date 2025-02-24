J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $304.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $334,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,176. This trade represents a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,382,112. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

