Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $85.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,083,088. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

