Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $462.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

