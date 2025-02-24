Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 2264379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $12,482,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

