Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,076 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $98.78 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.