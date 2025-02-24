Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,463,978,000 after acquiring an additional 490,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,609,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,850,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,332,297,000 after acquiring an additional 454,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

DIS stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

