Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,859 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 109,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,927 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

