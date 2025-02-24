MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

