MONECO Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.43 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

