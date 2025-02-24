Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Price

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE AMT opened at $190.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $207.36. American Tower has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

