New World Advisors LLC Has $20.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.8% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.14 and its 200-day moving average is $586.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

