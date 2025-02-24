Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.13 and last traded at $149.10, with a volume of 10839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,900. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $119,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,511.75. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,493 shares of company stock worth $20,354,366. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

