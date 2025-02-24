Olympiad Research LP Has $263,000 Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Funko by 5,486.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $2,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Funko by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FNKO opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $731.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $378,823.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,942.62. This represents a 57.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $183,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $79,843.10. This trade represents a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $572,769. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Funko

Funko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.