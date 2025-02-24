ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $23,025.42 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $23,025.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 405,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,705.80. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 10th, James Blackie sold 1,572 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $10,768.20.
- On Monday, December 16th, James Blackie sold 8,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $55,680.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, James Blackie sold 6,324 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $42,307.56.
- On Monday, December 2nd, James Blackie sold 3,581 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $23,742.03.
ON24 Price Performance
ONTF opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.52.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
