Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $667.06 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $665.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

