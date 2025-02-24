Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.23.
Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $151.72.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.53%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
