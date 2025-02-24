PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

