Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 103 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $120,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $101.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.17. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

