Quartz Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Quartz Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

