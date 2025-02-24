Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 62.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

