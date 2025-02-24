Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $700.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

