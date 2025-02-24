Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 202 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

