Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $18.28 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 193.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $310.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $313.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

