RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $67.90 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,735 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up about 13.5% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $67,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in CEMEX by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 450,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after buying an additional 378,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

