RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 498 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,630 shares of company stock worth $14,467,616. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.