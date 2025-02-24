RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,094,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,175 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $236.52 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average is $227.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

