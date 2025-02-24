Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 216,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 155,078 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

