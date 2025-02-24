SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.11. 20,368,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 43,681,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Specifically, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. UBS Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

