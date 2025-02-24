SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE) Shares Purchased by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,209 shares during the quarter. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF comprises 10.0% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned about 0.58% of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTE. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPTE stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

