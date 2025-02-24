SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,435.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

SPYG stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

